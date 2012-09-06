FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF ready to cooperate with ECB bond buying program-Lagarde
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

IMF ready to cooperate with ECB bond buying program-Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it welcomed the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to help struggling euro zone countries and said it was prepared to cooperate as much as it can.

“We strongly welcome the ECB’s new framework, the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), for intervention in sovereign bond markets of countries accepting EFSF and ESM support for their macroeconomic adjustment programs and adhering to the associated structural and fiscal reform efforts. The IMF stands ready to cooperate within our frameworks,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

