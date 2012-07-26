IMF's Latin America chief quits to join Chile TV network

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department, Nicolas Eyzaguirre, has resigned to become head of Chile’s Canal 13 television network, the IMF said on Thursday.

The IMF said Eyzaguirre, who led the department that oversaw the United States and economies in Latin America, would leave his job immediately although his resignation is effective as of the end of August. A former minister of finance for Chile, Eyzaguirre joined the IMF in January 2009.

The IMF did not name a successor.