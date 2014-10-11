FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says dollar putting downward pressure on inflation
#Market News
October 11, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Evans says dollar putting downward pressure on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A stronger U.S. dollar and weak global inflation are putting downward pressure on the pace of price increases in America, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Saturday.

“The dollar, it puts downward pressure on our inflation ... and we’re at the point where we have to get inflation up,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

“As long as inflation is under 2 percent ... it tells us that the monetary authority is supposed to be doing more.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

