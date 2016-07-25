FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF sets new SDR calculation method for prepare for yuan's entry
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

IMF sets new SDR calculation method for prepare for yuan's entry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it adopted a new methodology for calculating the currency amounts in its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the Fund's unit of account, partly to ensure that China's yuan meets the IMF Board's intended weighting.

The changes will apply to a historic rebalancing of the SDR basket on Oct. 1 to include the yuan for the first time, a step that gives the yuan the prized status of reserve asset and moves it a step closer to becoming a freely usable currency.

The relative amounts of dollars, euros, yen, pounds and yuan to achieve these weightings in the SDR basket will be set on Sept. 30 and will be fixed for five years. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.