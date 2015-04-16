IMF economist says French labour market reform "fundamental"-Le Figaro

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard believes a reform of France’s labour market is “fundamental”, he told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

“The current system, and its administrative and judicial onerousness, is costly for everyone, be it companies or workers,” Blanchard was quoted as saying.

The difference between permanent and short-term contracts creates two classes of workers and is “profoundly unfair” for those trying to enter the job market, he told the French daily. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)