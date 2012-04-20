FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

G20 to commit more than $400 bln to IMF-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Group of 20 countries will make commitments to increase the International Monetary Fund’s resources by more than $400 billion, a G20 official familiar with the text of the latest version of the group’s planned communique said on Friday.

The G20 group of advanced and emerging economies were meeting on Friday morning to discuss boosting the IMF’s firepower to fight the European debt crisis.

The source said the draft text of the communique to be released after the meeting says there are “firm commitments to increase resources available over $400 billion.”

