DIARY-IMF, World Bank spring meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule for Sunday, April 23.

1500 EDT/1900 GMT - IMF forum on Digitalization of Fiscal Policy, IMF Deputy MD David Lipton, Google public policy chief Caroline Atkinson, India Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, MIT digital economy initiative co-director Andrew McAfee.