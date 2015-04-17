FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 warns of financial volatility risk as central banks diverge
April 17, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

G20 warns of financial volatility risk as central banks diverge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 leading economies was set on Friday to warn of a heightened risk of financial volatility as the monetary policies of major central banks begin to go their separate ways.

“In an environment of diverging monetary policy settings and rising financial market volatility, policy settings should be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated to minimize negative spillovers,” G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a draft communique. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
