a year ago
IMF steering committee calls on members to use all tools to boost growth
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
#Market News
October 8, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

IMF steering committee calls on members to use all tools to boost growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Saturday called on member countries to use all policy tools to support a global economic recovery that continues "slowly and unevenly."

"Overall, uncertainty and downside risks are elevated, while longstanding headwinds persist," the International Monetary Fund and Financial Committee said in a communique.

"We reinforce our commitment to strong, sustainable, inclusive, job-rich and more balanced growth. We will use all policy tools - structural reforms, fiscal and monetary policies - both individually an collectively," it said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
