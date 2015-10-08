Japan, China, Korea call for vigilance on disappointing global growth

LIMA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Thursday warned that global economic growth fell short of expectations in light of recent market volatility, and agreed to assess spillovers and risks to the Asian economy.

“We are committed to implementing timely and effective macroeconomic policies to help keep the domestic and regional economic growth on track,” the finance ministers and central bank governors of the three countries said a communique after their meeting, held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in Lima.

This is the first trilateral finance leaders’ meeting to be held since May and could lay the grounds for a possible trilateral summit later this year. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)