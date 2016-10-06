FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BOJ Kuroda calls for quick solution to Europe's banking woes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BOJ Kuroda calls for quick solution to Europe's banking woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday voiced hope that European policymakers act promptly to solve their region's banking sector problems.

"It's true Japan spent a long time to solve its banking sector problems" and the delay had hurt the economy, Kuroda told reporters, when asked about Europe's financial system woes including concerns over the financial state of Deutsche Bank.

"But each country's financial system and individual banks have their own unique features," which meant there was no one-size-fits all solution, he said upon arrival for the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

"I expect European authorities to take action to solve their banking-sector problems promptly," he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.