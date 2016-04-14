FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ has 'many ways' to ease policy further-Kuroda
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

BOJ has 'many ways' to ease policy further-Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday there are “many ways” to expand monetary policy further if risks threaten the achievement of the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

He also reiterated that the BOJ’s monetary easing steps were not directly targeted at weakening the yen.

“At this stage we don’t see any technical limitation to quantitative and qualitative easing, meaning there is no technical limitation of continuing large-scale purchases of Japanese government bonds,” he said at a Columbia University seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.