INTERVIEW-Brazilian recovery not threatened by rash of poor data -Meirelles

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rash of poor data does not threaten an economic recovery in Brazil, and its government is on track to approve sweeping reforms to shield the nation from global downturns, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters on Thursday.

In a telephone interview from the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington, Meirelles said he is confident a wave of protectionism in the United States and Europe will be short-lived.

"I believe this is cyclical and the trend of globalization will continue because it is inevitable," Meirelles said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Paul Simao)