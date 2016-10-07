FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Goldfajn says CPI down, but doubts linger
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Goldfajn says CPI down, but doubts linger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Goldfajn comments and context)

By Christian Plumb

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday that inflation seemed to be receding, but doubts remained on whether that declining trend will continue ahead.

Inflation in Brazil eased more than expected in September to its lowest for that month in nearly two decades, further raising bets that the central bank will cut some of the world's highest interest rates.

Speaking to investors on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meeting, Goldfajn said he has seen some improvement in inflation expectations.

"The evolution of prices indicates an ongoing disinflationary process, but the speed of disinflation is still uncertain," Goldfajn said in his speech.

In a press briefing after the speech, Goldfajn said the recent drop in food prices was a positive sign as well as the advance of austerity measures in Congress that bolsters confidence.

At its next meeting on Oct 18-19, the bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark Selic rate that at 14.25 percent is one of the highest among G20 economies. (Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.