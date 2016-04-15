FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada's Poloz more optimistic about global economy
April 15, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Bank of Canada's Poloz more optimistic about global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday he was more encouraged about the state of the global economy after hearing from his G20 colleagues at the spring meeting of the group than he was heading into the discussions.

Poloz had said earlier in the week that weaker global growth was one of the biggest downside risks to Canada’s export-driven economy as the central bank held its key overnight rate steady amid a prolonged slump in the nation’s key energy sector. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

