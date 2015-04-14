Canada actively considering joining China-led Asian bank

OTTAWA, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada broke its silence on Tuesday over whether it would take part in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, signaling it was actively considering joining the institution.

A senior Canadian finance official revealed the stance to reporters ahead of meetings in Washington of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies, and said Ottawa wanted to make sure the AIIB’s governance met the high standards expected of such an institution.

He also said the G20 would talk about the increased risks from foreign exchange volatility, including the legitimate worry of the impact of the U.S. dollar’s rise on emerging markets, but he did not see current movements in terms of currency wars. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)