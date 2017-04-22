FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada's Poloz: new housing measures should dampen demand
April 22, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

Bank of Canada's Poloz: new housing measures should dampen demand

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday he was happy that Ontario has brought in new measures to tackle the Toronto housing market, saying a foreign buyers tax should help dampen demand and impact the psychology of speculators.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Poloz also said uncertainty surrounding global trade remains high and policymakers need to be mindful of an extra layer of geopolitical risk that has been more prominent in the last year or two. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

