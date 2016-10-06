FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM's monetary policy comments not an attack on BOE -Carney
October 6, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

British PM's monetary policy comments not an attack on BOE -Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's comments on the distributional consequences of the Bank of England's low interest rate policy are not an attack on the central bank's independence, Governor Mark Carney said on Friday.

When asked on a panel at the International Monetary Fund's meetings whether May's comment that ultra low rates had "some bad side-effects" was an attack on the central bank's independence, Carney said: "Absolutely not". (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)

