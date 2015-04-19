Chilean finance minister: reforms are not weighing on investment

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Chilean Finance Minister Alberto Arenas on Sunday denied that uncertainty over his government’s economic reform agenda was contributing to a sharp drop in investment in the copper-producing country.

Gross fixed capital investment in Chile plunged 6 percent last year, part of a larger trend in Latin America brought on by falling commodity prices.

But according to a report last week by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Chile’s investment woes also appear related to “uncertainty over the impact of policy reforms.”

Mining firms in the country, for example, have expressed worry over the plans of President Michelle Bachelet’s socialist government to strengthen unions. Business leaders have similarly warned that a law pushed by Bachelet to hike taxes would crimp investment.

Arenas, however, said falling commodity prices were wholly behind the drop in investment. “This has nothing to do with the reforms,” he told Reuters in an interview while in Washington for the Spring meetings of the IMF.

He said the government was making a concerted effort to make up for the fall in investment by boosting public spending this year by nearly 10 percent.

Chile’s track record for sound fiscal management has left it better positioned than many other emerging market nations to weather the impacts of lower commodity prices and potential turbulence in finance markets that could arise as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates.

The IMF sees Chile’s economy expanding 2.7 percent this year, much faster than the 0.9 percent growth expected for Latin America as a whole.

Arenas is a little more bullish on growth in his country, expecting around 3 percent this year.

“Last year we had a climate of pessimism,” he said. “Now we’ve moved to a climate of moderate or cautious optimism.” (Editing by Eric Walsh)