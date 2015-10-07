FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yuan exchange rate close to equilibrium -China deputy cbank governor
October 7, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Yuan exchange rate close to equilibrium -China deputy cbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - China’s exchange rate is currently close to equilibrium, the country’s deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, and the country’s recent yuan devaluation had brought the currency closer to market levels.

“I think for the Chinese economy, the fundamentals suggest our exchange rate is more or less close to the equilibrium level,” Yi Gang told a presentation at the International Monetary Fund meeting in Peru.

China sent shockwaves through global markets in August when it devalued its currency by almost 2 percent. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

