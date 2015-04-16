FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says yuan on path to inclusion in SDR basket
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says yuan on path to inclusion in SDR basket

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s economic reform plans, including opening up its capital account and deepening financial markets, should help Beijing meet the IMF’s criteria to join its Special Drawing Rights currency basket, the head of the IMF said on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde earlier this year said it was a question of when, not if, China’s yuan will be included in the SDR basket - currently made up of dollars, yen, pounds and euros.

The IMF is due to review the basket’s composition later this year to assess whether any currencies meet its criteria, including being “freely usable,” or convertible - seen as a key obstacle for the yuan, also known as the renminbi.

“The Chinese authorities know quite well what is desirable, what needs to be changed and improved in the monetary policy and in the financial sector in China,” Lagarde said during a press conference on Thursday.

“And I believe what the Chinese authorities have actually indicated ... will naturally be conducive to an assessment of whether or not the RMB (renminbi) is freely usable, which is as you know one of the key criteria,” she said.

The first step in the IMF’s review of the basket for the SDR, an international reserve asset, is an informal board meeting in May, followed by a formal review in the autumn. Any changes would likely come into effect in January 2016, and can be passed by a simple majority.

The IMF could also decide to change its rules for inclusion into the SDR, but that would require a 70 to 85 percent majority on the 24-member executive board.

Though Beijing keeps a tight rein on the yuan’s movements and maintains strong capital controls, it is pushing for the increased use of the yuan for trade and investment as part of a long-term strategic goal to reduce dependence on the dollar. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Additional reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.