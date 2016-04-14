FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China deputy central banker says doesn't want big yuan overshoot
April 14, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

China deputy central banker says doesn't want big yuan overshoot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank does not want to see a big overshoot in the yuan exchange rate and believes the world’s second-largest economy is in robust shape, based on its view of first-quarter numbers.

Yi Gang, Deputy Governor at the People’s Bank of China, told a panel in Washington on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings that the yuan was near equilibrium value.

The pace of growth in China is a central concern for the world economy and first-quarter growth data will be issued on April 15. Yi said he was confident the economy would grow 6.5-7 percent this year, roughly in line with IMF forecasts. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by David Chance and Andrea Ricci)

