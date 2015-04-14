FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says fall in rouble not enough for Russia
April 14, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says fall in rouble not enough for Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The fall in the Russian rouble will not offset the negative factors dragging on the country’s growth, including financial sanctions and lower oil prices, the IMF’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

“We are very skeptical,” IMF’s Olivier Blanchard said, in response to a question on whether the Fund was underestimating Russia’s growth. “Because we think that the Russian economy is subject to many other problems than just that.”

The IMF expects Russia’s economy to contract 3.8 percent this year, and 1.1 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Krista Hughes)

