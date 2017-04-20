FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble presses ECB to unwind loose monetary policy
April 20, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 4 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble presses ECB to unwind loose monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Speaking on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Schaeuble said on Thursday that ultra-loose monetary policies could raise the risks of new financial crises taking hold rather than reducing the risks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

