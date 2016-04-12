FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF chief economist: Greece needs some flexibility on refugees
April 12, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

IMF chief economist: Greece needs some flexibility on refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s chief economist said on Tuesday that Europe will need to show some flexibility towards Greece as it deals with a refugee crisis and negotiates a new bailout package.

“There’s certainly going to be a need for more flexibility to tackle the refugee crisis and some support from the broader European community,” IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said in a news conference. “It’s a European problem, it’s actually a global problem.”

He said the IMF has during its negotiations with Athens called for some debt relief, coupled with fiscal adjustments by the Greek government that would put the country on a path towards debt sustainability. The talks are on hold for the IMF-World Bank spring meetings this week in Washington.

“We’re not taking a stand on each particular component. But we need a program that adds up,” Obstfeld said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
