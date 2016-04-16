FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF Lagarde: Don't expect immediate outcome in Greek talks next week
April 16, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

IMF Lagarde: Don't expect immediate outcome in Greek talks next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday the fund’s team will return to Athens next week for talks on the Greek debt crisis but warned that there may not be “immediate” outcomes.

“All I can say is that we had productive and cordial meetings with the various participants” involved in talks on Greece’s bailout during the IMF’s spring meetings, Lagarde said in a news conference.

“There’s plenty of work to do so don’t expect any immediate outcomes because those things take time. Our position on the Greek economic sustainability and stability has not changed,” she said.

The IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank make up the troika that has bailed out Greece’s government. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

