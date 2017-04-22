IMF members delete anti-protectionism pledge, keep currency commitments

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Member countries of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pledged to work to reduce global imbalances but failed to repeat their past pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering body, also repeated its past commitments on currency exchange rates.

"We will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes," the IMFC said in a statement.

"We will also work together to reduce excessive global imbalances by pursuing appropriate policies. We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies," it said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)