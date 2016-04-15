Iran calls on U.S., EU to help it access frozen funds

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Iran on Friday called on the United States and the European Union to help it gain access to financial assets that Tehran says were supposed to be unfrozen following its historic nuclear deal with major international powers.

“We want both sides of this agreement, especially the U.S., to take the required measures to remove the obstacles,” Iranian central bank Governor Valiollah Seif said at an event on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

He added that he had met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to discuss banking issues. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)