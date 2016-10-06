FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lew won't comment on Deutsche Bank, says Europe financial system still needs work
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Lew won't comment on Deutsche Bank, says Europe financial system still needs work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he felt Europe's financial system has been strengthened in recent years through reforms and higher capital standards, but there remains work to do.

Lew would not comment on U.S. negotiations with Deutsche Bank over a proposed fine for its crisis-era mortgage business, but said: "Europe has made a lot of progress. It has raised capital standards...It has moved towards a resolution system...The danger right now is complacency. The danger is that almost a decade away you can hear in the U.S., let's roll back Dodd Frank. This would be the wrong moment." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
