FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan told U.S. concerned about recent "one-sided" FX moves -Aso
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Japan told U.S. concerned about recent "one-sided" FX moves -Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Tokyo was deeply concerned about recent one-sided currency moves.

“I told (Lew) that excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves would have a negative impact on the economy. I also expressed deep concern over recent one-sided moves in the currency market,” he told reporters after the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders’ gathering.

Aso also said he agreed with Lew that a G20 agreement to avoid competitive currency devaluation did not constrain monetary policy steps aimed at domestic purposes, such as the adoption of negative interest rates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.