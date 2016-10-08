FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin warns against excessive pessimism on global outlook
October 8, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

Japan finmin warns against excessive pessimism on global outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday policymakers should not be overly pessimistic on the global economy, even though various risks loomed on the outlook.

"What's important is to identify the root of the problem and take appropriate measures," Aso told a news conference.

Aso also said he exchanged views on various issues, including the global economy and currency markets, in a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
