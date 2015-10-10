FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: No immediate need for additional stimulus
October 10, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: No immediate need for additional stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no immediate need for advanced nations’ policymakers to offer additional fiscal and monetary measures to stimulate their economies.

But he said each of them, including Japan, should take policy steps as needed, taking into account the state of its economy and room left for additional measures.

“Inflation has remained well below the price targets of central banks in advanced economies. But this is mostly due to oil and commodity prices,” Kuroda told a news conference after attending the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

