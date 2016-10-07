FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 debated global risks, impact of ultra-easy monetary policy -Japan
October 7, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

G20 debated global risks, impact of ultra-easy monetary policy -Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Group of 20 finance leaders debated global economic risks and the potential impact that ultra-loose monetary policies have on bank profits, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The G20 gathering did not discuss currency moves, the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, or the financial state of Deutsche Bank, said Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs.

"The impact of Brexit (on the global economy) must be watched from a medium- to long-term perspective," he told reporters, when asked about the sterling's plunge to three-decade lows.

Asakawa attended the G20 finance leaders' working dinner on behalf of Finance Minister Taro Aso, who was needed in parliament at home to discuss the budget. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
