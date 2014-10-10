FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Kuroda: No gap in view with gov't on weak yen effect on economy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: No gap in view with gov't on weak yen effect on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was no gap in views between the government and the central bank on the effect a weak yen had on Japan’s economy.

“A weak yen is positive for Japan’s economy as long as it reflected fundamentals. I don’t think there is any difference in views,” Kuroda told a news conference after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering.

He also said he saw no major problem with a recent rise in market volatility, pointing out that volatility has heightened somewhat from a very low level. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.