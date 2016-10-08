FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Monetary easing alone cannot achieve balanced growth
October 8, 2016

BOJ Kuroda: Monetary easing alone cannot achieve balanced growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was difficult to achieve balanced economic growth with monetary policy alone.

Kuroda said there has been a shared understanding among Group of 20 major economies that policymakers must use monetary, fiscal and structural policies to achieve balanced economic growth.

"I don't think there was a strong feeling shared among (G20 nations) that monetary policy was reaching its limits or that an over-reliance on monetary policy was causing big problems," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

