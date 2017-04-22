FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Japan's Aso: Don't expect G20 to lean toward protectionism
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2017 / 12:11 AM / 4 months ago

Japan's Aso: Don't expect G20 to lean toward protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he does not think the G20 debate on trade will lean toward favoring protectionism over free trade ahead of the group's summit in July.

"I don't think any country believes the global economy should shift to protectionism from free trade," Aso told a news conference after attending a gathering of Group of 20 finance leaders.

"Even the United States isn't saying that protectionism is good. What it's saying is that it will put its national interest first." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.