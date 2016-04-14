'Brexit' poses serious risk to global growth -IMF's Lagarde

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund views the threat of Britain leaving the European Union as “one of the serious downside risks on the horizon of global growth,” Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde said a vote by Britons in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU would cause widespread uncertainty, but added that she hoped it would not happen.

“It’s been a long marriage between members of the European Union. It’s my personal hope that it doesn’t break. And like all marriages, good talks can actually help.” (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)