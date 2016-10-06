FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lagarde says Deutsche Bank must reexamine model -BBG TV
October 6, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Lagarde says Deutsche Bank must reexamine model -BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank needs to reexamine its business model to maintain its long-term profitability in a very low interest rate environment, but other banks also need to do it as well, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde told Bloomberg Television at the IMF and World Bank fall meetings that Deutsche Bank must "decide what size it wants to have and how it wants to strengthen its balance sheet. But it's not the only one in the banking basket that has to do that job. We believe that many banks have to look and to do a bit of introspection into how they want to be." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

