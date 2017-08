BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Lower inflation signals Brazil's economy is returning to normal, but it remains to be seen whether that trend will be long-lasting, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.

Brazil's inflation rate fell unexpectedly on a month-on-month basis in September, hitting its lowest level for the month since 1998. The annual rate was 8.48 percent last month. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)