No concessions in case of Brexit, ECB's Nowotny says

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance industry should not count on any easing measures from the European Central Bank to moderate consequences that might arise if the UK opts to leave the European Union, an ECB council member said on Friday.

“Our position is clear: there is no reason for any special concessions,” Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny said on Friday in Washington.

“If the UK is not a member of the European common market any more, it is clear that there will need to be a complete separation.”

Britain will hold a referendum on June 23 on whether the country should remain in the European Union.

Nowotny also said he does not expect oil prices to decline further.

“Therefore we do expect that we will have a rise in inflation in the middle of the year,” he said. Because of that, it is important to look at inflation with a medium-term perspective, he added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Andrea Ricci)