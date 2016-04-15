FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria suggests global company register to fight tax evasion -report
April 15, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Austria suggests global company register to fight tax evasion -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 15 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will propose at the spring World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings that a compulsory global company register be created to fight tax havens, he said in an interview published on Friday.

“Global information exchange would solve the problem,” he told Austrian newspaper Die Presse when asked about the Panama Papers, adding that he had first made the suggestion two years ago to other European Union finance ministers.

“Until now, the United States and Great Britain have been strictly against it,” he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

