Austria strongly opposes haircut for Greece

Washington, April 15 (Reuters) - Austria in line with other European countries strongly opposes any kind of haircut for Greece, but thinks a debt reprofiling could make sense, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.

“In the view of the European finance ministers a haircut can be ruled out,” Schelling said on Friday in Washington.

That is a view strongly shared by Austria. But Schelling said he could imagine some kind of debt reprofiling.

He also said that with respect to the current bailout programme, European finance ministers want the International Monetary Fund to stay on board. “But if not, that would not be a catastrophe,” he said.

Schelling hopes that there will be decisions in the next few days on how the programme will be continued. “The results of the review should be presented in the next week to the Ecofin”, he said and at that point it should be clear if the next payments can be made to Greece. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Andrea Ricci)