Spain needs additional budget measures to cut deficit -IMF

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Spain, stuck in months of fruitless coalition talks among its fractious political parties, needs to take additional measures to cut its budget deficit to avoid overshooting current targets, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

“The higher deficit in 2015 implies a much looser structural stance than we have been anticipating,” Philip Gerson, the deputy director of the IMF’s European department, told a news conference.

“Our guess now, based on the adjustment that’s in the 2016 budget and our projections for growth, is that the deficit in 2016 will likely come in at 4 percent of GDP without additional measures,” he added.

Spain is required to bring its deficit below the EU’s ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, but virtually all forecasts point to an overshoot.

“In our view, an adjustment of about a half a percent of GDP or even more would be useful to maintain confidence and ensure that the debt remains on a downward path,” Gerson said.

Spain’s main parties on the right and left have been struggling to assemble a group large enough to form a government in the wake of the December general election, but wide ideological differences and months of failed talks mean a deal is looking increasingly unlikely.

The IMF said that investments have so far not suffered from the political stalemate, but investor confidence could wane if talks last much longer. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)