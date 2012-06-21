FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees risks to global growth, calls for collective action
June 21, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

IMF sees risks to global growth, calls for collective action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has warned of significant risks to the world economy from the European debt crisis and excessive fiscal tightening in some rich nations, urging collective action to lower unemployment.

In an umbrella report for the Group of 20 nations, the IMF said global growth appeared to be weakening and singled out the euro area crisis remains the most immediate threat to financial stability.

It saw a risk of excessive fiscal tightening in the United States and in a few advanced economies next year, as well as a possible adverse supply shock from oil markets.

“Thus, achieving a durable and prompt exit from the euro area crisis, as well as avoiding the U.S. ”fiscal cliff,“ is crucial for sustained global recovery,” the report said.

“More attention is required to tackle stubbornly high unemployment in the near term in advanced economies, while doing more to ensure the soundness of public finances over time,” the IMF said.

