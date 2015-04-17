FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Babacan says G20 sees moderate but uneven recovery
April 17, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Babacan says G20 sees moderate but uneven recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday that the Group of 20 leading economies saw a moderate, but uneven, global recovery, and said officials agreed to proceed cautiously in adjusting monetary policies.

“Monetary policy settings should be carefully calibrated and carefully communicated to minimize spillovers,” Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)

