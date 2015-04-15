FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. could work with China on Asian infrastructure bank -official
April 15, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. could work with China on Asian infrastructure bank -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The United States could work directly with China on projects pushed by a Beijing-led development bank if the new institution embraces standards honed by organizations like the World Bank, a top official said on Wednesday.

Adopting such standards would make it possible for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to co-finance projects with existing multilateral banks “and similarly for the United States to work in a bilateral fashion with the Chinese,” a senior U.S. Treasury official told journalists by phone. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

