Germany expects debate about US rate hike at IMF meeting - official
October 1, 2015

Germany expects debate about US rate hike at IMF meeting - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The German government expects there to be a debate at the IMF meeting in Peru next week about the right time for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, a senior official told journalists on Thursday.

“U.S. monetary policy orientation is a big challenge,” the official said, declining to be quoted by name. He added that the prospect of a U.S. rate hike was causing uncertainty and concerns, especially among emerging markets with dollar-denominated debt.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment.

The German official said there would be a discussion about falling prices in the euro zone but said this would be “quite relaxed” given that the development was largely due to falling oil prices and weak prices for raw materials.

Euro zone inflation turned negative again in September as oil prices tumbled, with prices falling by 0.1 percent on the year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

