Dec 20 - Brazil raised its gold holdings by 14.68 tonnes, or 28 percent, in November, bringing its bullion reserves to 67.19 tonnes, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.

The IMF’s monthly statistics report also showed that Turkey cut its gold holding last month by 5.84 tonnes to 314 tonnes from October.

Belarus upped its reserves by 1.39 tonnes to 42.7 tonnes, while Russian increased its holding by 2.86 tonnes to 937.8 tonnes.