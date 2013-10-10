FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says can now use gold profits for low-income countries
October 10, 2013 / 1:58 PM / 4 years ago

IMF says can now use gold profits for low-income countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has received approval from its member nations to transfer the profits from gold sales conducted a few years ago to a fund to help low-income nations, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

“We have just reached the threshold of enough approval from our membership to transfer the existing gold profit to meet the financing needs of our low-income countries,” she said at a news briefing opening the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

