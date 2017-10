Iraq quadrupled its gold holdings to 31.07 tonnes over the course of three months between August and October, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.

The IMF’s monthly statistics report showed the country’s holdings increased by some 23.9 tonnes in August to 29.7 tonnes.

That was followed by a 2.3-tonne rise in September to 32.09 tonnes and then a cut of 1.02 tonnes in October to 31.07 tonnes.